Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Precipitation to douse most regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 March 2020, 09:27
Precipitation to douse most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe precipitation, mostly wet and very wet snow, on Saturday. Only the south, southeast and center of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country brace for stiff wind, fog, and black ice, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.

Parts of Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will coat roads in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty