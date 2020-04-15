Precipitation to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only western and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Almaty regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Chances of dust storm will be high in parts of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.



