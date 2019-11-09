Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Precipitation to douse most of Kazakhstan on Saturday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 November 2019, 09:12
Precipitation to douse most of Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, November 9. Fog, bleak wind, blizzard, and black ice are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions at night and early in the morning.

Black ice will cover roads in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

Blizzard may hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty