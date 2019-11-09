Precipitation to douse most of Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, November 9. Fog, bleak wind, blizzard, and black ice are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions at night and early in the morning.

Black ice will cover roads in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

Blizzard may hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions.