    Precipitation to douse most of Kazakhstan in 3 upcoming days

    8 April 2022, 13:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Occasional showers will douse most regions of Kazakhstan due to the impact of the southern cyclone on 9-11 April. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the northwest of the country at night.

    Heavy rains with thunderstorms are forecast for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Foggy and windy conditions will be observed in parts of the country.

    Warm weather without precipitation and warm spell are predicted only for northern and eastern Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Kazakhstani meteorologists warned of heavy precipitation in parts of the country on Friday.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
