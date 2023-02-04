Precipitation to douse most of Kazakhstan Feb 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain will douse most of Kazakhstan on February 4, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Most of Kazakhstan is still under the influence of a southern cyclone and that means inclement weather conditions will persist, brining a mix of snow and rain, black ice, and stiff wind to the south.

Weather without precipitation is expected only in northern Kazakhstan. Fog may blanket parts of the country.

Mountainous areas of Turkistan region will see heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain at night and early in the morning.

Earlier it was reported that meteorologists had put 10 regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory.



