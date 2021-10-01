Precipitation predicted in most regions of Kazakhstan Oct 2-4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A mix of rain and snow is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on October 2-4. Heavy precipitation is expected in mountainous areas of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Black ice and blizzard are predicted on roads in northwestern, central and eastern Kazakhstan.

Weather without precipitation is in store only for the west and southwest of Kazakhstan in the coming days.

Temperature will drop below zero at night in the northwest, north, east and center of Kazakhstan. Southern Kazakhstan will see relatively warm weekend. Mercury will stay in the corridor of +3, +8°C at night and +12, +20°C at daytime.



