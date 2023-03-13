Go to the main site
    Precipitation predicted for Kazakhstan Mar 14-16

    13 March 2023, 17:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation will douse most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, precipitation in the form of snow and rain is forecast for western Kazakhstan on March 14, northwestern Kazakhstan on March 14-15, northern and eastern Kazakhstan on March 15-16 and southern Kazakhstan on March 14-16.

    Foggy and slippery conditions are expected across Kazakhstan as well. Meteorologists warn of gusty wind in parts of the country.

    As for temperature, no sharp fluctuations are predicted during the said period.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
