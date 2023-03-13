Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Precipitation predicted for Kazakhstan Mar 14-16

13 March 2023, 17:09
Precipitation predicted for Kazakhstan Mar 14-16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation will douse most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, precipitation in the form of snow and rain is forecast for western Kazakhstan on March 14, northwestern Kazakhstan on March 14-15, northern and eastern Kazakhstan on March 15-16 and southern Kazakhstan on March 14-16.

Foggy and slippery conditions are expected across Kazakhstan as well. Meteorologists warn of gusty wind in parts of the country.

As for temperature, no sharp fluctuations are predicted during the said period.


Related news
Yury Ilyin maintains his Minister of Emergencies post
Lithuanian FM calls for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan’s south to brace for dust storms and fog
Storm alert in effect in 7 areas of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation Apr 4-6
Monster wind causes damage in Kyzylorda region
Rains to douse west and south of Kazakhstan
Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Saturday
Cold snap predicted in Almaty tonight
Sunny weather to descend on Kazakhstan this weekend
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News