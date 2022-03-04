Precipitation in store for west of Kazakhstan Mar 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to weather fronts the west of Kazakhstan is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow, and high wind with dust storm. The country is to brace locally for fog, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps. Temperature will rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and daytime and is predicted to fall. The region is to expect heavy rain, thunderstorm, and squall.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 18mps, are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime. The region is to brace for fog.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at night and 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime. Atyrau region is to expect heavy precipitation and squall.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is to coat Karaganda region.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to expect fog.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will drop -9-11 degrees Celsius at night and -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -13-15 degrees Celsius at night and to -2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 3-5 degrees Celsius at night and 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 18mps. Temperature is to drop to -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime. Heavy precipitation, fog, and ice-slick are forecast for West Kazakhstan region.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop -13-15 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 2-7mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to rise to 2 degrees Celsius at night and 11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 3-5 degrees Celsius at night and 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime.



