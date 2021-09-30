Go to the main site
    Precipitation in store for most regions of Kazakhstan Sept 30

    30 September 2021, 07:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, September 30. Weather without precipitation is expected only in the west and southwest of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind is forecast to strengthen up to 15-20 mps in some parts of Zhambyl, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl region.

    Northwest of North Kazakhstan region, south and center of Pavlodar region, east and south of Kostanay region, north and east of Karaganda region, north and southeast of Akmola region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

    Thunderstorm is predicted for parts of Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice will be observed on the roads of Akmola, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

