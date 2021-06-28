Go to the main site
    Precipitation in store for most regions of Kazakhstan Monday

    28 June 2021, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see precipitation on Monday, June 28, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for northern, central, and western Kazakhstan. Only the east and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Thunderstorms are expected in parts of Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Akmola, Karaganda, and Atyrau regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Zhambyl regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

    Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, and south of Kostanay regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, portions of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.

