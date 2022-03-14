Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Precipitation in store for most of Kazakhstan

    14 March 2022, 16:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rain and snow, fog, high wind are in store for Kazakhstan for March 15-17, Kazinform cites the National met OFffice Kazhydromet.

    Most of Kazakhstan is to be affected by the Southern cyclone and associated weather fronts in the next three days. Due to the cyclone precipitation as rain and snow, fog, high wind, as well as black ice in the west, south, and southeast are forecast.

    Only the north of Kazahstan is to enjoy the weather mostly with no precipitation due to the northwestern anticyclone, and drops in temperature to -17...28 degrees Celsius at night.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events