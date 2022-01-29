Precipitation in store for most of Kazakhstan Jan 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts most of Kazakhstan is to brace for unstable weather condition resulting in precipitation as well as heavy precipitation as rain and snow in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of the south, high wind, blizzard and ice-slick at night and in the morning. Only the north and east is to enjoy no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur. The country is to brace in places for fog, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office, Turkestan region is to expect fog in the south, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as ice-slick and 17-22mps wind in the south and sub-mountainous areas, reaching up to 25mps in the mountainous areas and north and 30mps and over in the mountain passes during the day.

Zhambyl region is to see ice-slick in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas as well as fog in the north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas, and 15-20mps wind in the southwest, northeast and mountainous areas, reaching up to 23-28mps in the southwest and 30mps and over in the morning and afternoon.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog in the north as well as 15-20mps, ice-slick and blizzard in the center and east.

Fog is to coat the east of Mangistau and Atyrau, north of Kostanay northwest of West Kazakhstan, west of North Kazakhstan, north and south of East Kazakhstan as well as southwest of Akmola region in the nighttime and morning.

The south and center of Karaganda region is to see ground blizzard, ice-slick, and 15-20mps wind.

Almaty region’s Alakolsk district is to brace for 17-22mps wind as well as fog and ice-slick in the west, north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas during the day.