    Precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on Nov 23-25

    22 November 2021, 12:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Weather is to be under the influence of the Northwestern cyclone and associated fronts on November 23-25, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Due to the cyclone unstable weather conditions are to remain resulting in precipitation (mostly as snow) with heavy snow forecast for the northeast of East Kazakhstan region.

    The country is to brace for fog, ice slick as well as gusty wind predicted to be accompanied with blizzard in the north.

    Temperature is to fall from -2-10 to -18-23 degrees Celsius at night and form -5 and 5 to -5-15 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west, northwest, and north.

    The center and east are to brace for -0-8 degrees Celsius at night and -3 and +3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    The country’s southern parts are to see temperature stand at -6 and +3 degrees Celsius at night and +9-17 degrees Celsius at daytime.


