Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on Nov 23-25

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 November 2021, 12:57
Precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on Nov 23-25

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Weather is to be under the influence of the Northwestern cyclone and associated fronts on November 23-25, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Due to the cyclone unstable weather conditions are to remain resulting in precipitation (mostly as snow) with heavy snow forecast for the northeast of East Kazakhstan region.

The country is to brace for fog, ice slick as well as gusty wind predicted to be accompanied with blizzard in the north.

Temperature is to fall from -2-10 to -18-23 degrees Celsius at night and form -5 and 5 to -5-15 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west, northwest, and north.

The center and east are to brace for -0-8 degrees Celsius at night and -3 and +3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The country’s southern parts are to see temperature stand at -6 and +3 degrees Celsius at night and +9-17 degrees Celsius at daytime.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year