Precipitation in store for Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is in store for some regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The most of the territory of Kazakhstan – the north, northwest, center and east - will be under the influence of a cyclone that will bring precipitation (rain and snow). Rains with thunderstorms are expected in the south and southeast of the country on September 28-30.

Fog will blanket western, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Chances of black ice on roads will be high in northern part of the country.

Temperature will drop to 0, +15°C at night and +7, +22°C at daytime in the west, 0, +10°C at night and +13°C at daytime in the northwest, -3°C at night and +2,+8°C at daytime in the north, +3, +11°C at night and +7,+18°C at daytime in the center, -3°C at night and +10,+20°C in the east, +7,+18°C at night and +12, +27°C at daytime in the south, southeast.