Precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Jan 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions brining snow as well as precipitation as rain and snow in the south. The country is to brace locally for fog, ice-slick, and high wind with ground blizzard, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, West Kazakhstan region is to brace for 15-20mps wind at daytime as well as ice-slick, ground blizzard in the north and southeast and fog in the west and north.

Atyrau region is to expect fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard in the west, south and center as well as 15-20mps wind in the west and center at daytime.

Mangistau region is to see ice-slick and ground blizzard. 15-22mps wind is predicted in the west as well as center during the day.

The south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region is to see fog.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the southwest as well as 15-20mps wind with ground blizzard in the southwest and west at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard in the west as well as 15-20mps wind in the west and center at daytime.

Ice-slick and fog are in store for the north and center of Kyzylorda region in the morning and afternoon.

The north and center of Karaganda region is to expect ground blizzard as well as fog in the west at night.

Zhambyl region is to see ice-slick and fog in the northeast and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest and mountainous areas.

Ground blizzard is to batter the south of Akmola region as well as south of Aktobe region during the day.

Fog is to coat the east of Kostanay region as well as the north of Pavlodar region in the nighttime and morning.



