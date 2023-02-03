Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Precipitation forecast in southern, southeastern regions Feb 3

3 February 2023, 07:19
Precipitation forecast in southern, southeastern regions Feb 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in northern and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan on Friday. Other areas will see rain and snow, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the met service, most areas of the country will be affected by the Southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts, due to which unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast. Heavy precipitation, ice-slick and gusting wind are predicted for southern, southeastern and southwestern regions.

Fog is expected across the republic.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit mountainous areas of Almaty region and western areas of Mangistau region.


Related news
Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
Теги:
Read also
Blizzard to linger in Kazkahstan Feb 12
Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
Snow and snowstorms to batter Kazakhstan Friday
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 9-11
Atyrau rgn closes road due to worsening weather
PM tasks akimats to revise quality of subsidized housing construction
Snow to grip Kazakhstan’s north Feb 7
Cold snap approaching Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary

News