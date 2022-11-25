Go to the main site
    Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 25

    25 November 2022, 07:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Atlantic cyclone keeps impacting the weather in Kazakhstan, with snowfall forecast almost in all the regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Western regions only will enjoy weather without precipitation today. Fog and ice slick, as well as gusting wind are forecast across the country. Blizzard will hit northern, northwestern and eastern regions.

    Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) will batter southeast of Akmola region.

    Heavy snowfall is forecast in the north of Karaganda region, in the south of North Kazakhstan region, in the east of Kostanay region, in the daytime in northeastern parts of East Kazakhstan region and in the south of Pavlodar region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

