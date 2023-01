Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6

6 January 2023, 07:25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will stay today under the impact of a deep Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts, Kazhydromet says.

Precipitation (rain and snow), strong wind, ice-slick, blizzard, and foggy conditions will persist across the country. Heavy precipitation will hit eastern region and mountainous areas of southern region.