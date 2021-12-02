Precipitation forecast for western Kazakhstan Dec 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation, black ice and blizzard are forecast for the west of Kazakhstan on Thursday, December 2. Only the east and southeast of the country will see no precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected to batter East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to parts of Turkestan region.

Parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Blizzard is likely to hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Black ice will be observed on the roads in Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.