Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Precipitation forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Sept 29

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 September 2021, 07:16
Precipitation forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Sept 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, September 29. Only the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

In most regions wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps, including Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions. Gusts will reach 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Black ice will coat roads in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty