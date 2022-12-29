Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Precipitation forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Dec 29

    29 December 2022, 07:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is in store for some regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather service, western Kazakhstan will be under the influence of a cyclone. It will see a mix of rain and snow. Snowfall is forecast for the northwest, north, center and east of the country. Rain and snow will douse southern Kazakhstan as well.

    Only southeast of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Fog will blanket the western, northern, and southern parts of Kazakhstan. Meteorologists warn motorists in the west and south of the country of black ice. Gusty wind will hit western, southeastern and eastern Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
    December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President signs law on control over specific goods
    Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investment protection ratified
    Popular
    1 United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
    2 Dimash Kudaibergen awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship
    3 Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty
    4 Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan
    5 Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investment protection ratified