Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan 22 Apr

    22 April 2022, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation is expected in eastern Kazakhstan on Friday, 22 April. Occasional showers are forecast for the east, north, and northwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-25 mps in parts of Aktobe and Almaty regions.

    Meteorologists warn motorists in Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions of icing on the roads.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Zhambyl region.

    High fire hazard will persist in the south of Almaty region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region