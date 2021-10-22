Precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 22

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow, bleak wind, fog, black ice, and even blizzard are expected in most of Kazakhstan. Only Atyrau and Mangistau regions will see weather without precipitation on Friday, October 22, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket northwest, southeast of Akmola, northwest of Kostanay, east, west and north of Karaganda, north of East Kazakhstan, north of Zhambyl, west of Atyrau, and mountainous areas of Turkestan at night and early in the morning.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up 23-25 mps in North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Chances of blizzard will be high in parts of Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Meteorologists warn pedestrians and motorists of black ice that is forecast to coat roads in parts of Pavlodar, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.



