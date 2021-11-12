Go to the main site
    Precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 12

    12 November 2021, 07:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly without precipitation is forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday, November 12. Precipitation is expected only in northern Kazakhstan as it will be pounded by snow, blizzard, and black ice, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Gusty wind will strengthen up to 15-20 and even 22 mps in parts of Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Fog will blanket Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay, mountainous parts of Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions at night and early in the morning.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

    Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians to use caution on icy roads in Kostanay, Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

