Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 12

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2021, 07:47
Precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly without precipitation is forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday, November 12. Precipitation is expected only in northern Kazakhstan as it will be pounded by snow, blizzard, and black ice, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusty wind will strengthen up to 15-20 and even 22 mps in parts of Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay, mountainous parts of Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions at night and early in the morning.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians to use caution on icy roads in Kostanay, Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty