Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Precipitation forecast across Kazakhstan Sep 29

    29 September 2022, 07:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will see precipitation today, Kazhydromet says.

    Dry weather is forecast in southwestern areas only.

    Rains will douse western regions, while a mix of rain and snow is predicted for northern, eastern, and central regions. Heavy rainfall will batter southwestern regions only.

    Wind speed will rise across the republic. Thunderstorms are expected in western and southwestern regions. Foggy weather and ice slick are forecast in northern, eastern and central regions. Dust storms will hit southern regions.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events