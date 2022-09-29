Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Precipitation forecast across Kazakhstan Sep 29
29 September 2022, 07:30

Precipitation forecast across Kazakhstan Sep 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will see precipitation today, Kazhydromet says.

Dry weather is forecast in southwestern areas only.

Rains will douse western regions, while a mix of rain and snow is predicted for northern, eastern, and central regions. Heavy rainfall will batter southwestern regions only.

Wind speed will rise across the republic. Thunderstorms are expected in western and southwestern regions. Foggy weather and ice slick are forecast in northern, eastern and central regions. Dust storms will hit southern regions.


