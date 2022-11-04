Precipitation forecast across Kazakhstan Nov 4

4 November 2022, 07:25

Precipitation forecast across Kazakhstan Nov 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow is forecast across Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Foggy and windy conditions are forecast in all regions. Ground blizzard will hit northwestern, northern regions. Black ice is forecast in western, northwestern and northern regions.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter mountainous areas of Turkistan region.