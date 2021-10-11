Precipitation, fog, black ice in store for Nur-Sultan, 10 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put ten regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, black ice, northerly and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for southeast of Akmola region at night and early in the morning. Gusty southwesterly wind will blow in the city of Kokshetau.

Fog and black ice are in store for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, at night and early in the morning on October 12.

Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and dust storm are expected in the center of Kyzylorda region on October 12.

Heavy precipitation, fog, southwesterly-northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for the east of East Kazakhstan region at night.

The west and north of Karaganda region will be steeped in fog ant battered by 15-20 mps southwesterly wind at night and in early morning on October 12. Fog will blanket Zhezkazgan city on October 12.

Southeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan region on October 12-13.

Precipitation (rain and snow), fog, and gusty wind are forecast for parts of Almaty region on October 12-13.

Dust storm and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the southeast of Mangistau region on October 12.

North Kazakhstan region will observe precipitation, black ice, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind on October 12. Precipitation and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will be seen in Petropavlovsk city.

Black ice will coat roads in the south and north of Pavlodar region on October 12.

Dust storm, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted in the southwest of Atyrau region on October 12.



