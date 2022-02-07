Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Precipitation, fog and ice-slick predicted in Kazakhstan Feb 8-10

    7 February 2022, 16:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 8-10 has been issued by the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the start of the period, the greater part of Kazakhstan’s territory is to be under the influence of a trough of the cyclone from the regions of Yekaterinburg and associated fronts causing unstable weather conditions which are to bring precipitation, fog, ice-slick, and high wind.

    The anticyclone from the regions of West Siberia is to shift over the northern, eastern, and central regions of Kazakhstan, resulting in the end of precipitation and lower temperatures such as -15-28 degrees Celsius in the north, -15-25 degrees Celsius in the center, and -15-30 degrees Celsius in the east at night towards the end of the period.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events