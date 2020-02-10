Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Precipitation expected across Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 February 2020, 07:48
Precipitation expected across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most of the territory of Kazakhstan on February 10 will continue to be influenced by a deep cyclone hollow and precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected, Kazinform reports referring to the RSE Kazhydromet.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s is predicted for Eats Kazakhstan region. Blowing snow in some areas of the region is expected.

Dense fog patches will cover some parts of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind of 15-20 gusting to 23-28 m/s is forecast for Zhambyl region.

Fog, black ice and rude wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions.

Snowstorm, fog and ice slick are predicted for Akmola, Pravlodar region.

Foggy weather is forecast for Mangystau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Rude wind of 18-23 m/s will blow in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty