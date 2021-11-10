Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Precipitation, drop in temperature predicted in Kazakhstan

    10 November 2021, 13:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation and cold spell are forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, the northwestern cyclone is expected to affect weather conditions in western, northwestern and northern parts of the country on November 11-13. It will bring gusty wind, fog, blizzard and black ice to those parts of Kazakhstan.

    Only the south and southeast of the country will see weather mostly without precipitation.

    Slight dip in temperature is predicted in parts of Kazakhstan as well.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region