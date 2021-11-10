Precipitation, drop in temperature predicted in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation and cold spell are forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, the northwestern cyclone is expected to affect weather conditions in western, northwestern and northern parts of the country on November 11-13. It will bring gusty wind, fog, blizzard and black ice to those parts of Kazakhstan.

Only the south and southeast of the country will see weather mostly without precipitation.

Slight dip in temperature is predicted in parts of Kazakhstan as well.