Precipitation, black ice and stiff wind in store for Kazakhstan 10-12 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather forecast for three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

An anticyclone will descend on Kazakhstan bringing frosty weather without precipitation on 10-12 February 2022. The anticyclone will shift to eastern Kazakhstan by Friday.

A mix of rain and snow is forecast for northwestern Kazakhstan due to a cyclone that is expected there midweek.

Heavy precipitation, stiff wind, and black ice are in store for the south of Kazakhstan on 12 February.

Temperature will dip as low as -2, -10°C in the north of the country this week.