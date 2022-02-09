Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Precipitation, black ice and stiff wind in store for Kazakhstan 10-12 Feb

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 February 2022, 12:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather forecast for three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

An anticyclone will descend on Kazakhstan bringing frosty weather without precipitation on 10-12 February 2022. The anticyclone will shift to eastern Kazakhstan by Friday.

A mix of rain and snow is forecast for northwestern Kazakhstan due to a cyclone that is expected there midweek.

Heavy precipitation, stiff wind, and black ice are in store for the south of Kazakhstan on 12 February.

Temperature will dip as low as -2, -10°C in the north of the country this week.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
