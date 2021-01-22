Precipitation and snowfall in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan, especially central, southern and southwestern parts. Parts of the country will see fog, blizzard, ice slick, and bleak wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 30 mps in some parts of Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Karaganda, Kostanay and Almaty regions. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Kyzylorda, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.

Patches of fog will be observed in Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions at night and early in the morning.

Ice slick is predicted to coat roads in Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Atyrau regions.

Meteorologists warn that blizzard may hit Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.



