Precipitation and black ice in store for Kazakhstan Mar 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Southern cyclone will affect almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan, and only the north and northwest are to be under the influence of an extreme cold anticyclone, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

A frontal zone is to cause precipitation as snow and ground blizzard in the north, mostly rain in the south, and heavy rain and snow as well as ice-slick in the mountainous areas of the south, southeast, and east. The country is also to brace for high wind and fog.

The southern parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, and south, northeast of Kostanay as well as southeast of North Kazakhstan region are to see ground blizzard, 15-20mps wind. Fog is to coat the south of Kostanay region.

Almaty region is to brace for fog and ice-slick in the north and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the east at daytime.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see thunderstorm and 15-25mps wind.

The north and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect fog, ice-slick, and the region's south, north, and mountainous areas are to see thunderstorm and 15-23mps wind.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the north and west in the nighttime and morning as well as ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps in the center, south, and east at daytime.

Kyzylorda region is to see ice-slick and fog in the north as well as 15-20mps wind in the center during the day.

Karaganda region is to brace for ice-slick, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind in the north and center as well as fog in the east.

Fog is to coat the west of West Kazakhstan region.

Fog and ice-slick are in store for the north and west of Atyrau as well as Mangistau regions.

Ground blizzard is to batter the center and south of Aktobe region.



