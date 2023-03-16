Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Pre-election debates of political parties to be held today

    16 March 2023, 13:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s seven political parties running for the March 19 parliamentary elections, will hold today televised debates on the Khabar TV channel, Kazinform reports.

    Those participating in the debates will be Yerlan Koshanov (AMANAT), Zhiguli Dairabayev (Auyl), Aidarbek Kozhanazarov (Respublica), Oksana Aubakirova (People’s Party of Kazakhstan), Azamatkhan Amirtayev (Baitaq), Azat Peruashev (Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan) and Nurlan Auesbayev (Nationwide Social-Democratic Party).

    The debates consist of three rounds. The representatives should make a presentation of the party, answer their opponents’ questions, put forward their initiatives on the topic «Socio-Economic Development of Kazakhstan», and answer viewers’ questions to be recorded by a call-center. The last challenge is to make an address to the voters.

    Earlier, the televised debates between the political parties were organized on Qazaqstan and KTK TV channels.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10