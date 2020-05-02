Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Powers of Senate Deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva to be terminated

    2 May 2020, 13:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to terminate the powers of the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    In a statement released by the Akorda’s press service, it is said that the powers of the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, will be terminated in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Senate Parliament Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP