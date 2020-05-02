Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Powers of Senate Deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva to be terminated

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 May 2020, 13:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to terminate the powers of the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

In a statement released by the Akorda’s press service, it is said that the powers of the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, will be terminated in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


