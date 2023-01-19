Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 464.34 eur/kzt 504.64

    rub/kzt 6.76 cny/kzt 68.78
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree

    19 January 2023, 17:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Head of State inked the decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The powers of maslikhats of all levels were terminated in line with the paragraph 5 of the Article 86 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, paragraph 3 of the Article 101 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan», paragraph 2 of the Article 23 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On local public administration and self-government in the Republic of Kazakhstan».

    The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan will take measures to set the date and will be responsible for organization and holding of the early elections of the deputies of maslikhats of all levels.

    The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, akims (mayors) of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as akims (governors) of the regions are charged to take all necessary measures to ensure organizational, material and technical and financial support of the early elections of the deputies of maslikhats of all levels.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Presidential statement on holding early elections to Majilis and maslikhats
    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne
    President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
    Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova stroll into Australian Open second round
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports
    2 Elena Rybakina advances at 2023 Australian Open
    3 Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan
    4 Meeting of State Commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims takes place
    5 S. Korea’s COVID cases down to lowest Wed. tally in 13 weeks