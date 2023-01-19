Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree

19 January 2023, 17:06
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Head of State inked the decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The powers of maslikhats of all levels were terminated in line with the paragraph 5 of the Article 86 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, paragraph 3 of the Article 101 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan», paragraph 2 of the Article 23 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On local public administration and self-government in the Republic of Kazakhstan».

The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan will take measures to set the date and will be responsible for organization and holding of the early elections of the deputies of maslikhats of all levels.

The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, akims (mayors) of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as akims (governors) of the regions are charged to take all necessary measures to ensure organizational, material and technical and financial support of the early elections of the deputies of maslikhats of all levels.


