    Powerful typhoon leaves 2 dead, 115 injured in Japan

    20 September 2022, 20:39

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - At least two people were killed and 115 others injured after a strong typhoon battered parts of Japan, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Japanese authorities, however, said Typhoon Nanmadol was moving north with a steady decrease in its intensity but the weather agency warned of strong winds, high tides, and potential landslides in the country's largest main island of Honshu.

    The typhoon hit southwest Japan on Sunday with heavy rain and strong winds, triggering landslides and cutting off electricity to over 100,000 homes on Tuesday.

    Nanmadol is this season’s 14th typhoon in Japan and «one of the most powerful storms the country has ever seen when it reached the southwestern region of Kyushu on Sunday, bringing unprecedented winds and intense rainfall,» Kyodo News reported.

    Two men were found dead in Miyazaki province while another was missing in Hiroshima province.

    In a statement today, Kyushu Electric Power Co. said: «More than 100,000 homes were still without power as of 11 a.m. (0200GMT).»

    Photo: aa.com.tr
