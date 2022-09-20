Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Powerful typhoon leaves 2 dead, 115 injured in Japan
20 September 2022, 20:39

Powerful typhoon leaves 2 dead, 115 injured in Japan

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - At least two people were killed and 115 others injured after a strong typhoon battered parts of Japan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Japanese authorities, however, said Typhoon Nanmadol was moving north with a steady decrease in its intensity but the weather agency warned of strong winds, high tides, and potential landslides in the country's largest main island of Honshu.

The typhoon hit southwest Japan on Sunday with heavy rain and strong winds, triggering landslides and cutting off electricity to over 100,000 homes on Tuesday.

Nanmadol is this season’s 14th typhoon in Japan and «one of the most powerful storms the country has ever seen when it reached the southwestern region of Kyushu on Sunday, bringing unprecedented winds and intense rainfall,» Kyodo News reported.

Two men were found dead in Miyazaki province while another was missing in Hiroshima province.

In a statement today, Kyushu Electric Power Co. said: «More than 100,000 homes were still without power as of 11 a.m. (0200GMT).»

Photo: aa.com.tr






Related news
Japan imposes sanctions on 5 North Korean organizations
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive