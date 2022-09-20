Powerful earthquake in Mexico leaves 1.2 mln people without electricity

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM A 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked the state of Michoacan in western Mexico on Monday left 1.2 million users without electricity, the country’s Federal Electricity Commission said in a statement.

So far, power supply has been restored for 68% of the 1.2 million people in five regions, the commission said. The quake was felt in a number of regions in the country’s southern, western and central areas, including the states of Guerrero, Mexico, Michoacan, Oaxaca and Jalisco. A man was killed when the wall of a shopping mall in Manzanillo, Colima collapsed. No information about the total material damage has yet been published, TASS reports.





The earthquake occurred within less than an hour after a large-scale earthquake drill was launched. The earthquake alarm was activated in Mexico City for a second time on Monday, after which tens of thousands people were evacuated from residential and administrative buildings. The situation in the megalopolis is currently calm.

Photo: AP Photo/Fernando Llano

