Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Power supply restored to Atyrau Oil Refinery

    28 July 2022 17:30

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Power supply is back to normal at the Atyrau Oil Refinery, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Atyrau Oil Refinery, repair and start-up works were launched at the refinery's facilities after the power outage on July 27.

    Works are underway to eliminate technical disruptions. Supply of raw materials to the facilities is to be restarted this evening, the press service added

    Earlier it was reported that production was halted at the Atyrau Oil Refinery due to an accident at its pumping stations.

    Foto from open sources

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Atyrau region #Incidents #Energy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry