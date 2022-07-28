Power supply restored to Atyrau Oil Refinery

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Power supply is back to normal at the Atyrau Oil Refinery, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau Oil Refinery, repair and start-up works were launched at the refinery's facilities after the power outage on July 27.

Works are underway to eliminate technical disruptions. Supply of raw materials to the facilities is to be restarted this evening, the press service added

Earlier it was reported that production was halted at the Atyrau Oil Refinery due to an accident at its pumping stations.

Foto from open sources