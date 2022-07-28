Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Power supply restored to Atyrau Oil Refinery
28 July 2022 17:30

Power supply restored to Atyrau Oil Refinery

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Power supply is back to normal at the Atyrau Oil Refinery, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau Oil Refinery, repair and start-up works were launched at the refinery's facilities after the power outage on July 27.

Works are underway to eliminate technical disruptions. Supply of raw materials to the facilities is to be restarted this evening, the press service added

Earlier it was reported that production was halted at the Atyrau Oil Refinery due to an accident at its pumping stations.


Foto from open sources
Read also
Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC
Some 160,000 hectares burned by wildfires in 2021 in Italy
8th World Green Economy Summit to take place in September
Wildlife smoke stops Florence airport flights
Over 100,000 boosted against COVID-19 in Atyrau region
Three in critical condition after large fire in Nur-Sultan
Four injured as LPG dispensing station catches fire in Nur-Sultan
At least 4 civilians injured in shooting in Los Angeles neighborhood
Popular
1 Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
2 IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2 pct, warns of downside risks
3 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media
4 Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
5 Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

News

Archive