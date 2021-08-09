Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Pouring rains predicted for parts of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 August 2021, 12:16
Pouring rains predicted for parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pouring rains are forecast for central, northern and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that a cyclone over the Western Siberia will affect weather conditions in the north, center and east of Kazakhstan. Heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind is expected in those parts of the country on August 10-12.

Temperature will dip as low as +8, +15°C at night and +17, +22°C at daytime.

The rest of the regions will see dry and sunny weather. Western and southwestern Kazakhstan is said to be gripped by scorching heat of 45°C.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty