Pouring rains predicted for parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pouring rains are forecast for central, northern and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that a cyclone over the Western Siberia will affect weather conditions in the north, center and east of Kazakhstan. Heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind is expected in those parts of the country on August 10-12.

Temperature will dip as low as +8, +15°C at night and +17, +22°C at daytime.

The rest of the regions will see dry and sunny weather. Western and southwestern Kazakhstan is said to be gripped by scorching heat of 45°C.