Poultry farm catches fire in Turkestan region

LENGER. KAZINFORM – A poultry farm caught fire in Tolebi district of Turkestan region Saturday morning, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the fire started at the poultry farm of ShymkentKus LLP in Akbastau village around 7:00 am local time.

The firefighters dispatched to the scene contained the blaze by 08:05 am.

The fire damaged an area of 190 square meters. It killed over 3,000 chickens.